CBS Sets 'Y&R' and 'B&B' Theme Weeks Celebrating Love and Weddings

CBS is focusing on romance as the "theme weeks" continue on The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

For the week starting on Monday, May 4, Y&R will feature episodes going back to 1981 focusing on the passionate relationship of daytime's most iconic couple, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). Meanwhile, B&B will celebrate some of its most memorable and beloved marriages, dating back to 1991, all shot in extraordinary locations.

These "theme weeks" are being used to fill the spots until production can resume; both series shut down after filming enough episodes to air through April 23.

Check out the full schedule for the May 4 "theme week" below.

Storylines for the "Victor and Nikki: A Lifetime of Love" episodes of Young and the Restless are:

Monday, May 4: Nikki visits Newman Ranch for the first time as Victor tests their chemistry with help from Colonel Douglas Austin (Michael Evans). (Original air date: October 31, 1981)

Tuesday, May 5: Nikki dreams of reuniting with Victor after Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is out of the picture, and Phillip (Thom Bierdz) makes plans for a future with Cricket (Lauralee Bell). (Original air date: August 17, 1987)

Wednesday, May 6: Nikki takes center stage at the Colonnade Room, Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) finds herself in trouble, and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) distracts Scott (Peter Barton) from Lauren (Tracey Bregman). (Original air date: June 2, 1990)

Thursday, May 7: Victor and Nikki cannot deny their attraction, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) marriage is on the rocks, and Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) interferes in Jill’s (Jess Walton) relationship with Keith Dennison (Granville Van Dusen). (Original air date: April 14, 1998)

Friday, May 8: Victor and Nikki are remarried at the iconic Colonnade Room while Ashley (Davidson) struggles with a secret. (Original air date: September 5, 2002)

Storylines for the "Epic Weddings Week" episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful are:

Monday, May 4: Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) desperately attempts to escape from Prince Omar (Kabir Bedi) to let Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) know that she's alive, while Ridge and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) have their epic first wedding in front of friends… and foes on the beautiful beach in Point Dume, California. (Original air date: September 30, 1994)

Tuesday, May 5: Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) are wed in front of the iconic Opera House on the glorious Sydney, Australia harbor. While the ceremony progresses in front of family and friends, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) eases his sorrows over his brother’s marriage to his ex-wife with several drinks. (Original air date: March 22, 2017)

Wednesday, May 6: Katie (Heather Tom), the only woman to have ever stolen Dollar Bill's (Don Diamont) heart, walks down the aisle to become Mrs. William Spencer, Jr., with her sisters at her side, at the San Fernando Valley home where she was raised. Legendary CBS star Patrick Duffy (Dallas) guest stars as Katie’s father, Stephen Logan. (Original air date: November 13, 2009)

Thursday, May 7: Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Brooke Logan (Lang) say "I Do" as Eric's ex-wife, Stephanie (Susan Flannery), and Brooke's true love, Ridge (Kaye), watch without objection. Eric then takes Brooke on a romantic and surprise honeymoon in a magnificent hot-air balloon in Palm Springs, California. (Original air date: January 8, 1991)

Friday, May 8: Having overcome astounding obstacles, Hope (Kim Matula, in a role currently played by Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) joyously say "I Do" in front of family, friends, and the many residents of the beautiful city of Puglia, Italy. Frustrated and brokenhearted, Steffy (Wood) updates Eric (McCook) and Stephanie (Flannery) on the dramatic events transpiring in Puglia. (Original air date: June 26, 2012)

