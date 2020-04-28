'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ashley 'Ms. Minnie' Ross Dies at 34

Lifetime's Little Women: Atlanta has lost one of their own as star Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross died on April 27 at the age of 34.

Ross' management team confirmed the tragic news via a statement that reads, "It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today, April 27th at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."

Described as a "Mama Bear" of the group, Ms. Minnie made a splash when Little Women: Atlanta debuted in 2016, and brought joy to viewers for five seasons. The Atlanta branch of Lifetime's franchise followed in the footsteps of the original Little Women and Little Women: LA.

The show followed Ms. Minnie and her fellow little ladies as they went through life, and even though drama could run high, that didn't stop them from living it up in whatever circumstances they found themselves in.

Below, see how Ms. Minnie's cast mates, friends, and other Little Women franchise stars are reacting to the news of her death: