'Becoming': Netflix Reveals Surprise Michelle Obama Documentary (VIDEO)

Netflix revealed in a surprise announcement on Monday that a Michelle Obama documentary entitled Becoming will arrive on the streaming platform this May.

Taking an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama, the film will follow her 34-city book tour which highlights the power of community and connection that comes when people honestly share their stories. In this doc, viewers will be given a chance to see Michelle Obama in the midst of change as the country and her life shifted after eight impactful years in the White House.

See Also What's Coming and Going From Netflix in May 2020 'Kimmy Schmidt's interactive special, Ryan Murphy's 'Hollywood,' 'Dead to Me' Season 2 and more are coming to the platform this month.

Upon the announcement of Becoming, Netflix shared a note from Michelle Obama, who reveals the May 6 release of the documentary. "Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can't be messed with," Obama writes. "In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of 'becoming,' many of us dared to say our hopes out loud."

The former First Lady also addresses the ongoing health crisis and the uncertainty that has come with it. "It's hard these days to feel grounded or hopeful, but I hope that like me, you'll find joy and a bit of respite in what Nadia has made," she says.

"Things that once felt simple — going to see a friend, sitting with someone who is hurting, embracing someone new — are now not simple at all," she continues. "But I'm here for you. And I know you are here for one another. Even as we can no longer safely gather or feed off the energy of groups, even as many of us are living with grief, loneliness, and fear, we need to stay open and able to put ourselves in other people's shoes. Empathy is our lifeline here."

Her message to fans concludes, "Even in hard times, maybe especially in hard times, our stories help cement our values and strengthen our connections. Sharing them shows us the way forward. I love and miss you all."

Catch the documentary when it drops this May on Netflix and see a sneak peek at the action in a teaser below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Becoming, Documentary Premiere, Wednesday, May 6, Netflix