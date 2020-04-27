'Will & Grace' Creator Addresses Those Final Season Feud Rumors

Will & Grace said goodbye (for the second time) on April 23, but while the series finale featured key moments for all four characters, one of its leads did miss a couple episodes during the final season.

There was never a reason given for Megan Mullally's absence from those episodes, but there were rumors of conflict behind-the-scenes between her and Debra Messing, both of whom starred, as Karen and Grace respectively, throughout the original run and revival. (The two also stopped following each other on social media.)

Creator Max Mutchnick remained vague when addressing that potential feud. "We always work under this kind of motto that everything's about the work. It's just about the work," he told Entertainment Weekly. "And so if we stay true to that, then we just keep you guys out of whatever happened on the set this year because it would have done nothing but get in the way of the stories that we wanted to tell."

However, he did add that "it was not an easy year," explaining, "the permanent legacy of the show is much more important to us than any temporary squabble that would take place on the stage."

The series did end with the four friends together, each dealing with significant advances in their professional or personal lives, and Karen was by Grace's side as the latter headed to the hospital to give birth in the final moments.