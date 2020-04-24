'Young and the Restless' Celebrates Katherine Chancellor With 5 Classic Episodes

Emmy-winning Jeanne Cooper played Katherine Chancellor on Young and the Restless from 1974 until shortly before her death in 2013. The character is still referred to today and the current regime wisely put a portrait of the late matriarchal figure in the Chancellor living room, ensuring her presence on the show.

In light of Y&R running out of original episodes due to the coronavirus, the top-rated serial is now dipping into the vault to present five Katherine-centric episodes that present Kay at her finest!

Here’s what viewers can see, starting Monday!

Monday, April 27 (Original air date: 3/1/90)

Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper) comes face to face with her doppelganger, Marge (also played by Cooper). Meanwhile, Paul (Doug Davidson) and Victor (Eric Braeden) join forces to protect Cassandra Rawlins (Nina Arvesen). Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (then played by Brenda Epperson) worry about the future of Jabot and Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) returns to town and reunites with Cricket (Lauralee Bell).

Tuesday, April 28 (Original air date: 7/5/2004)

Katherine surprises her loved ones when they stage an intervention about her drinking problem. Meanwhile, Jack struggles to find his place at Jabot, Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) worries about Lily's (Christel Khalil) growing friendship with Devon (Bryton James), and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) tells Daniel (Michael Graziadei) the truth about his paternity.

Wednesday April 29 (Original air date: 7/6/04)

Katherine is confronted by ghosts from her past. Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gives Christine (Lauralee Bell) a warning, Lily defends Devon and Nick (Joshua Morrow) protects Sharon (Sharon Case) from Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby). Watch for guest appearances by Katherine’s late husband Rex Sterling (Quinn Redeker) and the “late” Phillip Chancellor III (Thom Bierdz).

Thursday, April 30 (Original air date: 4/3/09)

Katherine and Jill (Jess Walton) steal the spotlight at Billy (then played by Billy Miller) and Chloe's (Elizabeth Hendrickson) wedding. Meanwhile, Sharon comes between Nick and Phyllis, and Patty Williams (Stay Haiduk) poses as Mary Jane Benson!

Friday, May 1 (Original air date: 5/4/2009)

Friends and family gather to celebrate Katherine and Murphy’s (Michael Fairman) wedding, Paul experiences déjà vu and Victor is torn between Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

Young and Restless, Weekdays, CBS