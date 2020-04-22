'The Bold Type' Besties 'Level Up' When Season 4 Returns (VIDEO)

We now have a return date for the second half of The Bold Type Season 4.

The Freeform series is back on June 11, with series star Melora Hardin directing Episode 2 in her episodic television directing debut. As teased in the sneak peek at the new episodes, the girls are "leveling up." Watch the video below to see Meghann Fahy, Aisha Dee, and Katie Stevens "pass" a glass as they celebrated from their homes.

The first half of Season 4 ended with Sutton (Fahy) and Richard (Sam Page) getting married, but her decision to stay at Scarlet and take the promotion to stylist means they're still in a long-distance relationship. Jane (Stevens) got her own vertical, but she broke up with Ryan after he came clean about his cheating. She also went forward with her double mastectomy. Kat (Dee) went up against RJ Safford about his personal beliefs, and it cost her her job.

In the new episodes, Jane struggles to come to terms with her new body — you can get a peek in the teaser — and manage her new responsibilities at work. And while Sutton's personal and professional lives seem to be on track, she receives shocking news that upends her world. Plus, Kat tries to find a new direction in her life.

The Bold Type, Season 4B Premiere, Thursday, June 11, 10/9c, Freeform