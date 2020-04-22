'My Paranormal Nightmare' Details True Horrific Encounters on Travel Channel

Rick and Christina Gables
Compelling first-person testimonies are detailed when My Paranormal Nightmare premieres Saturday, April 25 on Travel Channel.

In each hour-long episode, paranormal witnesses recount terrifying true tales of violent hauntings that have plagued their nightmares since childhood. Now adults, they go back in time to the horrific encounters with compelling first-person testimonies.

Michelle performs a smudging ceremony in an attempt to rid their home and restaurant of the ghosts who are haunting her sister. (Ryan Buller/Travel Channel)

On the first episode, "Haunted Grounds," homes become haunted grounds when poltergeists take up residence.

Plus, a seance stirs up grim ghosts from the past, a young girl encounters the tortured spirit of a dead bride, and a boy discovers that a potential playmate is not human at all.

A mysterious little boy plays in Glenn's playroom. (Ryan Buller/Travel Channel)

My Paranormal Nightmare, Premiere, Saturday, April 25, 10/9c, Travel Channel