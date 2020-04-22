'My Paranormal Nightmare' Details True Horrific Encounters on Travel Channel

Compelling first-person testimonies are detailed when My Paranormal Nightmare premieres Saturday, April 25 on Travel Channel.

In each hour-long episode, paranormal witnesses recount terrifying true tales of violent hauntings that have plagued their nightmares since childhood. Now adults, they go back in time to the horrific encounters with compelling first-person testimonies.

On the first episode, "Haunted Grounds," homes become haunted grounds when poltergeists take up residence.

Plus, a seance stirs up grim ghosts from the past, a young girl encounters the tortured spirit of a dead bride, and a boy discovers that a potential playmate is not human at all.

My Paranormal Nightmare, Premiere, Saturday, April 25, 10/9c, Travel Channel