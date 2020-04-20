Danica McKellar Returns as Angie Dove in 'A Fatal Romance' (VIDEO)

Danica McKellar returns as professional matchmaker Angie Dove in MatchMaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance, a new original premiering Saturday, April 25 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

For this second installment of the MatchMaker Mysteries franchise, McKellar is again joined by co-stars Victor Webster and Bruce Boxleitner. The movie will also air on Hallmark Channel on the same day and time.

Preparing to moderate a writers’ panel at a romance convention, professional matchmaker Angie Dove (McKellar) is surprised to run into her old college boyfriend, Ethan Plume (Dan Payne), who has just taken the reins at his family’s publishing house. But a bigger shock is yet to come, as bestselling writer Beatrice Penn (Anne Marie DeLuise) suddenly takes ill onstage, the victim of a fatal dose of poison.

Though bad blood between Ethan and Beatrice makes him the prime suspect, Angie knows he’s incapable of murder. And while she’s promised to cooperate with Detective Kyle Carter’s (Webster) probe, she’s not about to sit idly by when Ethan is charged with the crime.

Angie launches her investigation with the same sharp instincts and clever strategies she brings to matchmaking and begins to unravel the mystery behind Beatrice’s death.

As she and Kyle grow used to crossing paths, they continue to find common ground, and perhaps something more. However, in her determination to find the real killer, Angie may unwittingly be putting herself at risk.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MatchMaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance, Premiere, Saturday, April 25, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Channel