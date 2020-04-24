Thursday TV Ratings: NFL Draft 2020 Tackles Competition, 'Will & Grace' Finale Hits High
Football ruled on Thursday's primetime television with the three-hour block of ABC's NFL Draft 2020 coverage grabbing the top spot in both 18-49 demographic and total viewers.
The series finale of Will & Grace's three-season revival run couldn't beat a rerun of CBS's Mom (4.9 million viewers) but still managed to hit the sitcom's highest total viewership since the November 1, 2018 episode (3.45 million).
Here's the breakdown for Thursday, April 23, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|NFL Draft 2020 (ABC)
|1.6
|6.14
|Superstore - F (NBC)
|0.7
|3.09
|Young Sheldon - R (CBS)
|0.6
|5.73
|Last Man Standing (Fox)
|0.6
|4.07
|Katy Keene (CW)
|0.1
|503,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Man with a Plan (CBS)
|0.6
|5.74
|Brooklyn Nine-Nine – F (NBC)
|0.6
|2.32
|Last Man Standing – R (Fox)
|0.5
|2.89
|9:00 p.m.
|Mom – R (CBS)
|0.5
|4.90
|Will & Grace - F (NBC)
|0.5
|3.13
|Mental Samurai – R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.57
|In The Dark (CW)
|0.1
|398,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Broke (CBS)
|0.6
|4.82
|Will & Grace Retrospective (NBC)
|0.5
|2.93
|10 p.m.
|Law & Order: SVU - F (NBC)
|0.7
|3.67
|Tommy (CBS)
|0.5
|4.64