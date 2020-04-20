'She Walks with Apes': Sandra Oh Narrates BBC America's Earth Day Special (VIDEO)

Jane Goodall, Dian Fossey, and Biruté Galdikas embarked on lifelong journeys to live with humanity’s closest living relatives, the great apes. The documentary She Walks With the Apes premieres Wednesday, April 22 on BBC America.

Humans share over 96 percent of our DNA with Great Apes, yet half a century ago, we knew hardly anything about them outside of Hollywood movies.

Three young women changed all that, and much more: Jane Goodall left England to live with the chimpanzees of Africa, and became one of the most famous women of our time; American Dian Fossey championed the mountain gorillas of Rwanda and met a tragic end, but made her cause legendary; and Canadian Biruté Galdikas went into the deepest jungles of Borneo to live among the orangutans.

These women became known as the Trimates. Each one crossed the line from pure science to passionate advocacy, awakening the world to the state of the rainforest, and transforming the possibilities for women in science.

The documentary was filmed over the course of a year by the father-daughter filmmaking team of Caitlin and Mark Starowicz, who trudged through jungles to tell the story of the women who helped launch the global environmental movement.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She Walks With Apes, Premiere, Wednesday, April 22, 9/8c, BBC America