Ben Schwartz Returns as Josh in 'Bob's Burgers' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Bob's Burgers is welcoming Ben Schwartz back as a guest voice star in the show's latest episode "Tappy Tappy Tappy Tap Tap Tap."

Reprising his role as Josh, we have an exclusive sneak peek at his return with a special clip from the April 19 installment. In the segment, Tina (Dan Mintz) arrives at the School for the Performing Arts Theater where Josh greets her.

"Hey, Tina, I'm glad you made it," Josh say, walking towards the Belcher. Her response? "Tappy to see you."

The punny remark was meant as a nod towards the reason she's at the theater — Josh's tap show which is aptly titled Tappy Tappy Tappy Tap Tap Tap. The awkwardness that ensues is enough to spark a few laughs as Tina takes a few seconds longer than normal to respond to Josh's remarks which include, "Today's kind of a matinee dress rehearsal for the big show tonight. So I'm really excited to hear what you have to say about it. I wanted you to be here more than anyone."

Needless to say, Tina's inner-dialogue is what makes the moment as she utters in her head, "Yep, there it is." She externally answers, "Cool, cool."

What does this varied response mean? Find out what separates Tina's outward actions and inner monologue by checking out the clip above and see how Josh's tap show goes when Bob's Burgers airs this Sunday.

Bob's Burgers, Sundays, 9/8c, Fox