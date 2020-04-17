'The Longest War' Unpacks the Stories Behind US Involvement in Afghanistan (VIDEO)

Showtime’s upcoming feature-length documentary, The Longest War, hails from Emmy-winning director Greg Barker, along with Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, the executive producers of the Emmy and Peabody-winning series Homeland.

The new documentary will premiere on Sunday, April 19, immediately following the penultimate episode of Homeland.

As a companion piece to the final season of Homeland, which is set in contemporary Afghanistan, The Longest War will unpack the CIA’s long and morally complicated history in the country from the 1980s to the present through compelling, first-hand accounts of CIA officers and other U.S. key officials.

Among the extraordinary subjects featured is former CIA targeter Lisa Maddox, a field officer in Afghanistan who joined the intelligence community after witnessing the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon and now questions the effectiveness of America’s longest war.

The Longest War, Premiere, Sunday, April 19, 10/9c, Showtime