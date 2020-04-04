'Deadwater Fell's David Tennant on His Love of Interrogation Scenes

In the gripping four-part mystery Deadwater Fell, David Tennant (above) stars as Tom Kendrick, a doctor in a picturesque Scottish village who survives an unspeakable tragedy that kills his wife, teacher Kate (Anna Madeley), and their three young daughters.

Even more disturbing: Both the late Kate and Tom emerge as suspects (see Matt Roush's review). Tennant, who's also an executive producer, shares what lured him in.

Did you know the ending before you read the first script?

David Tennant: I knew the sort of story [creator] Daisy Coulam wanted to tell. I read Episode 1 going, "I don't see how the story ends up there." That in itself was enough to let me know that Daisy had written something quite special, unfortunately based in the real world.

Having played a detective on Broadchurch, you've been on both sides of interrogation scenes. What do you enjoy about them?

It's like a piece of theater, a collection of people in a room going at each other. It's all about language, and forming the drama out of these characters revealing themselves or not revealing themselves. I love scenes like that.

You're now in South Africa shooting a series adaptation of Around the World in 80 Days. Could that be any more different?

Today, we were on the Atlantis dunes in Cape Town, which are these endless rolling vistas of white sand. We've had camels. We've had things exploding. So far, it's been enormous fun. But yes, very different.

Deadwater Fell, Series Premiere, Monday, April 6, Acorn TV

