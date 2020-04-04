ID's 'The West Memphis Three' Special Reexamines the Infamous Case (VIDEO)

West Memphis, Arkansas, is an American town not much different than any other. But when the parents of three young boys realize their sons are missing on the evening of May 5, 1993, the police uncover a triple homicide that turns into one of the most chilling cases in recent history.

The West Memphis Three: An ID Murder Mystery

Police discover the bodies in what looks like a ritualistic murder scene, and with a demonic presence looming, the people of West Memphis suspect evil is living among them.

Investigators quickly seize three teen suspects they believe are Satanists. The trio, later nicknamed the “West Memphis Three,” seem like the obvious suspects, but with no evidence connecting them to the cult-like killings, are they truly guilty or just easily targeted outsiders? The small-town murders that transform into a decade-long, global saga are detailed.

This latest installment of ID’s Murder Mystery franchise delves deep inside the investigation of this triple homicide, taking a closer look at the flimsy evidence against the teens and possible motivations behind the murders.

When police begin to feel the burden of solving the crimes, a circle of friends labeled as “goths” emerge as suspects: Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley.

Misskelley breaks the case wide open with what looks to be a full confession, and the victims’ parents and community demand convictions for the brutal crimes. As preparation for the trials begin, a missing piece of potential evidence from a nearby fast-food restaurant cripples the case, and the public begins to question whether the West Memphis Three are actually guilty, or if they are being targeted just for wearing black and listening to heavy metal music.

Through one-on-one interviews with those closest to the case, including an interview with one of the defendants, Jason Baldwin, this special uncovers how the three teens were convicted and later released. Included are courtroom footage, interrogation room audio tapes and emotional interviews with family members.

