'Better Call Saul' Sneak Peek: Lalo Relays Orders to Saul (VIDEO)

Better Call Saul continues to raise the stakes as the season heats up with the eighth episode, "Bagman."

In the April 6 installment, a simple errand will go sideways for Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and the event will push him to his limits. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks) continues to try and contain the wrath of the cartel as Lalo (Tony Dalton) receives an unexpected visitor.

Luckily, we have an exclusive first look at the episode with a sneak peek clip in which Lalo relays directions to Jimmy's Saul, part of the errand mentioned above, most likely. The scene sees the cartel member sit with his feet up, reading the newspaper that includes a headline about Gus' (Giancarlo Esposito) burned-down Los Pollos Hermanos.

As the Salamanca laughs, Saul wonders what's so funny. "You wouldn't get it," Lalo says matter-of-factly.

Viewers will recall in the previous episode that he was offered the friendship of the cartel in exchange for extraordinary legal services, but did Saul make the right choice? While Lalo remains behind bars, it's clear he's looking forward to freedom after having bail set for his potential release.

Could the errand Lalo's sending Saul to complete be a $7 million bail retrieval? It's possible as Lalo mentions there are less eyes in the desert where Saul's being sent to find a well. See their exchange above and decide for yourself.

Don't miss the exciting installment directed by Breaking Bad creator and series co-creator Vince Gilligan this Monday.

Better Call Saul, Mondays, 9/8c, AMC