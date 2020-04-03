Frankie Sleuths With Agatha Christie in 'Frankie Drake Mysteries' Season 3 (VIDEO)

The ladies of Drake Private Detectives take on more challenging cases and face off against some impressive foes, when OvationTV premieres the new season of Frankie Drake Mysteries on Saturday, April 4.

Frankie Drake (Lauren Lee Smith) and Trudy Clarke (Chantel Riley) continue to rely on Mary Shaw (Rebecca Liddiard) and Flo (Sharron Matthews), who are always ready to lend a hand snooping through police files or sneaking a peek at an autopsy report.

Mary’s newfound confidence at the police station, and in life, leaves her frustrated with her status as a morality officer and pushes her towards exciting new professional goals.

Meanwhile Flo finishes her in-class portion of medical school and looks forward to her clinical training in-hospital, all while juggling a long-distance beau and the varied demands of Drake Detective cases.

As Trudy’s love life with Bill Peters (Romaine Waite) heats up, she also excels at her investigative work, taking on some truly hair-raising risks as she works to solve cases.

And finally, Frankie continues to lead the team with aplomb and ingenuity, while exploring a romantic connection with boxer Moses Page (Emmanuel Kabongo).

From cases in London, England with new mystery novelist friend Agatha Christie (Honeysuckle Weeks), to a mermaid-themed jazz club, to swanky Toronto private schools, to busy telephone exchanges filled with busybody operators, the new season promises a rousing good time.

On the season premiere episode, No Friends Like Old Friends, after her wartime friend goes missing in London, Frankie must work with Agatha Christie to uncover the reason behind the disappearance.

Frankie Drake Mysteries, Season 3 Premiere, Saturday, April 4, 7/6c/4pt, OvationTV