CNN Journalist Chris Cuomo Reveals He's Tested Positive for Coronavirus

CNN's Chris Cuomo announced that he's tested positive for coronavirus, but it won't affect his role as anchor on Cuomo Prime Time.

"I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath," the journalist posted on Twitter Tuesday. "I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!"

Cuomo, who is quarantining in his basement, went on to say that he will be doing his shows from home. "We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!" he concluded.

His brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, addressed Chris' diagnosis during a press conference on Tuesday. (Governor Cuomo also appeared on Cuomo Prime Time Monday.)

"He is going to be fine," the governor said. "He's young, in good shape, strong. ... but there's a lesson in this. He's an essential worker, remember, the press, so he's been out there. If you go out there, the chance that you get infected is very high."

This virus is the great equalizer. Stay strong little brother. You are a sweet, beautiful guy and my best friend. If anyone is #NewYorkTough it’s you. https://t.co/B7veuweZzx — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 31, 2020

Governor Cuomo went on to point out that viewers only see one side of his brother on his show, but that's not who Chris is. "He's combative and he's argumentative and he's pushing people, but that's his job," he said. "He's a really sweet, beautiful guy, and he's my best friend."

NY Gov. Cuomo discusses his brother and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo testing positive for coronavirus. "He's going to be quarantined in his basement at home. He's just worried about his daughter and his kids – that he hopes he didn't get them infected." https://t.co/RbEMkM2fXC pic.twitter.com/QfGMuW2hdk — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 31, 2020

Chris Cuomo is just one of several TV stars who has spoken out about testing positive for the coronavirus and will be working remotely on their shows for now.