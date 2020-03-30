How 'Peanuts in Space' Can Help Parents Home-School, Snoopy-Style

Apple TV+'s Peanuts in Space is more than just a delightful romp about Snoopy's stint as a NASA astronaut. It's also proving to be a perfect homework assignment for folks trying to home-school their kids during shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Realizing that keeping the kids occupied, entertained, and on track with their schooling, the good folks at Peanuts have brought together a trove of content to formulate educational materials and standards-based lesson plans that, per their release, "bring STEM, language arts, and social studies to new life with the help of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the gang."

The materials—which offer options for students K through 8—were developed by the award-winning curriculum specialists at Young Minds Inspired, the nation’s top provider of free educational outreach programs, and were reviewed by a blue-ribbon panel of active teachers to make sure they made the grade (get it?).

Featuring Charlie Brown's baseball team, Lucy and the football, and a salute to spring, there are also coloring pages and lesson plans showcasing Astronaut Snoopy's adventures in space travel that are complemented by the Apple TV+ cartoon. Best of all, these educational materials are available free of charge. That's even better than a Snoopy kiss!

Just go to Peanuts.com and follow the links to download what you need. And good grief, hang in there!