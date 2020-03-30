Sunday TV Ratings: Fox's 'Living Room Concert for America' Grabs 18-49 Lead

The Fox special, Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America proved the television audiences continue to look for messages of hope in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Best-selling artists like Alicia Keys (above), Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes, and Tim McGraw performed from the comfort of their homes for the one-hour special that grabbed the 18-49 high with a 1.35 rating. In total viewers, the special brought in 4.57 million viewers.

The high for total viewers went to 60 Minutes which, once again, featured stories about COVID-19 and brought in 10.21 million viewers. American Idol, with a (pre-taped) show coming from Disney's Aulani resort hotel in Hawaii, came in second in both 18-49 and total viewers with a 1.3 rating and 7.26 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, March 29, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):