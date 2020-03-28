'All My Children' & 'Santa Barbara's John Callahan Dies at 66

Soap star John Callahan died Saturday, March 29 after suffering from a stroke in his Palm Springs, California home on Friday. The actor was best known for his role on the former ABC series All My Children. He was 66.

Over the years Callahan has appeared in various fan favorite soaps ranging from Days of Our Lives and General Hospital to Santa Barbara as well as Falcon Crest. The actor appeared as Edmund Grey on All My Children from 1992 through 2005 and appeared in more than 350 episodes over that time. His last major soap role was as Dr. Baker in Days of Our Lives in which he appeared in over 100 episodes from 2008 through 2010.

During his time on All My Children, Callahan wed his former costar and ex-wife Eva LaRue with which he had a daughter, Kaya. LaRue took to social media to remember the man, writing "Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya."

"You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you," she continued. "I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan"

See how fellow soap stars are reacting to Callahan's loss below.

So so sad !!!! Such a great guy #rip https://t.co/Wl3Xh7QA5Y — Laura Wright (@lldubs) March 28, 2020

Very sorry to hear about the passing of my scene partner #johncallahan from back on #AMC Always ready with a fun story or joke, a true Irishman. Sending love to #evalarue & his beautiful daughter Kaya ❤️ rip #johncallahan — Finola Hughes (@finolahughes) March 28, 2020

So sorry to hear if the passing of the man I called “Callahan.” He was a remarkable person. Funny, silly, fun. My heart goes out to his daughter and partner in parenting, Eva la Rue. https://t.co/bTtQucW9Bd via @SoapDigest — Cady McClain (@CadyMcClain) March 28, 2020