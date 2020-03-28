'All My Children' & 'Santa Barbara's John Callahan Dies at 66
Soap star John Callahan died Saturday, March 29 after suffering from a stroke in his Palm Springs, California home on Friday. The actor was best known for his role on the former ABC series All My Children. He was 66.
Over the years Callahan has appeared in various fan favorite soaps ranging from Days of Our Lives and General Hospital to Santa Barbara as well as Falcon Crest. The actor appeared as Edmund Grey on All My Children from 1992 through 2005 and appeared in more than 350 episodes over that time. His last major soap role was as Dr. Baker in Days of Our Lives in which he appeared in over 100 episodes from 2008 through 2010.
See the 'All My Children' Cast Reunite on 'Strahan & Sara' (VIDEO)
During his time on All My Children, Callahan wed his former costar and ex-wife Eva LaRue with which he had a daughter, Kaya. LaRue took to social media to remember the man, writing "Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya."
"You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you," she continued. "I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan"
View this post on Instagram
May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya. That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! “Johnny Numbers”, my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic ( I wish to God we could go back to “Yesterday”)... Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you. I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
See how fellow soap stars are reacting to Callahan's loss below.
So so sad !!!! Such a great guy #rip https://t.co/Wl3Xh7QA5Y
— Laura Wright (@lldubs) March 28, 2020
Very sorry to hear about the passing of my scene partner #johncallahan from back on #AMC Always ready with a fun story or joke, a true Irishman. Sending love to #evalarue & his beautiful daughter Kaya ❤️ rip #johncallahan
— Finola Hughes (@finolahughes) March 28, 2020
10 Fun Facts About 'All My Children' as It Turns 50 Years Old
So sorry to hear if the passing of the man I called “Callahan.” He was a remarkable person. Funny, silly, fun. My heart goes out to his daughter and partner in parenting, Eva la Rue. https://t.co/bTtQucW9Bd via @SoapDigest
— Cady McClain (@CadyMcClain) March 28, 2020
Good man, funny man, Gentle-man🙏🏻thinking of you and your family...R.I.P. John Callahan - 'All My Children' Star Dead at 66 | Soap Opera Network https://t.co/EumveCOT9b
— John J York (@JohnJYork) March 28, 2020