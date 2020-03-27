'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16 Ending With Episode 21 — What to Expect in the Finale

There's bad news for Grey's Anatomy fans: the ABC medical drama has joined the list of shows ending their current seasons early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The April 9 episode, "Put on a Happy Face," will serve as the Season 16 finale, TVLine reports. That was the last episode completed when the series shut down production. There were originally supposed to be 25 episodes this season, but it's unclear what will come of those additional hours.

But it does sound like "Put on a Happy Face" is going to have quite a bit going on and should give fans plenty of that drama they love from Grey's before the hiatus. According to the logline, "Hayes asks Meredith a surprising question, and Owen makes a shocking discovery." Plus, "Link tries to convince Amelia to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy."

Could this be the episode that tees up a Meredith-Hayes romance? After all, Cristina did send him to her best friend as a gift. And could Owen find out about Teddy and Tom? If so, at least fans wouldn't have to continue waiting for that bombshell to drop.

And hey, we already know we're getting more; the show was renewed for Season 17 last spring.

