'Bold and the Beautiful's Heather Tom on the Fallout After Bill's Indiscretion

The soap's long-suffering Katie Logan Spencer and lothario husband Bill Spencer Jr. (Heather Tom and Don Diamont) had been in a good place — until last week's bombshell: A video showing a recent kiss between Bill and Katie's sister Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) surfaced, ironically at a party celebrating Brooke's reuniting with her husband, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Tom calls Bill's betrayal with his old fling "a moment of weakness," but the fallout is huge.

Today, Brooke begs forgiveness. "Ultimately, Katie loves her sister," Tom says, "and she's proven that cutting her out of her life is just not something she's capable of doing."

Katie did get past that time Brooke and Bill had a full-on affair, but as you'll see from her reaction to her sister's plea now, this could be the last straw.

With Bill, Katie had thought his wandering eye was a thing of the past. "She'd worked her way back into a place of confidence and really dealt with it," Tom explains, so she's devastated.

"It's like, 'You're supposed to be committed to me, and you prove over and over again that you aren't capable of being faithful.'" Hmmm, doesn't look good.

