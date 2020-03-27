Hoda Kotb Breaks Down During 'Today' Broadcast With Drew Brees (VIDEO)

A lot has changed on the TV landscape since the coronavirus pandemic shut many things down, but broadcast news continues on, including NBC's Today. And while the anchors of the morning show have maintained a professional front in this crisis, it's understandable that at times they may crack under pressure, which is what happened to Hoda Kotb during Friday morning's broadcast.

Reporting from the Today studio in Rockefeller Center, Kotb got emotional while speaking to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. While talking about his recent donation to the state of Louisiana, the two shared some hopeful back-and-forth banter, even discussing Brees' kids and what life is like as he takes over their schooling for now.

"It's like we're going back to elementary school," the NFL star joked, "trying to figure out how to teach our kids.

"I can't say how much time I spent with my fifth-grade son yesterday on his math," he continued. "I'm thinking to myself, 'if I had to take this test right now, I would be in trouble.'"

While this had them both laughing, the conversation took a more serious turn in the end as Kotb told Brees, "I think a lot of things are contagious including generosity, so our hope is that because you let us know that you made this big generous donation, I think other people will look and say 'hey, maybe I can help out too.'"

As they concluded their conversation, Kotb teared up and apologized, saying "I'm so sorry," as she tried to compose herself. "Oh Hoda, I know. It's a lot," her co-host Savannah Guthrie (who is still working from home) said. "Hoda, I'm so sorry, hon. Take a moment, it's a lot. I know where your heart is my dear," Guthrie added.

For Kotb, Louisiana holds a special place in her life as she spent the majority of the '90s in the state as a reporter for CBS affiliate WWL in New Orleans. The city of Louisiana is among one of the hardest hit by the virus as its large tourism business has essentially vanished, leaving many citizens out of a job.

See the Today segment below.

