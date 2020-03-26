'The Crystal Maze' Challenges the Eastman Family in Exciting Finale Episode (VIDEO)

Nickelodeon's The Crystal Maze concludes its first season this Friday, March 27, and the games are just as nail-biting as usual.

In the finale episode, the Eastman family takes on the Crystal Maze and all of its challenges that range from balancing pieces to a puzzle to completing physical tasks like the Planet Walk. Viewers will follow them through their journey as they collect crystals that are translated into time allowed in the Crystal Dome, where they have the chance to win $25,000.

Ushered by Maze Master Adam Conover, this eager family from Windemere, Florida works as a team, displaying their own unique strengths to get through mental teasers and puzzlers including stacking a panda statue pieces together while keeping it balanced on a uneven base with a rope. Led by their team captain — the youngest member of the family — they'll find out if they have what it takes to gather enough crystals allowing them time in the final round.

The Crystal Maze, which is based on the beloved U.K. version and even films on the same Bristol-based set, is a perfect family-friendly binge option. So what better time to catch up than ahead of the finale? Check out a sneak peek clip below of what the Eastmans will face.

Don't miss The Crystal Maze when it wraps for the season, March 27.

The Crystal Maze, Season 1 Finale, Friday, March 27, 7/6c, Nickelodeon