5 Reasons 'The Masked Singer's T-Rex Is Probably This Teen Phenomenon

The Masked Singer is on it's way to finalizing its Top 9 with the last rounds of performances for Group C slated to take place. While some performers' identities remain a mystery, others became clearer with the clues provided.

Contestants' speaking voices may be altered for TV, but clues and hints shared within their intros allow insight with each passing episode. Among them is an energetic contestant who has exhibited their youthful nature and bubbly personality.

Considering this star's stage presence, clues and enthusiastic approach, an early guess about this singer's identity can certainly be made. Pairing all of this information with what viewers have seen so far, the T-Rex has to be teen sensation, YouTube, dance and Nickelodeon star, Jojo Siwa.

1. Discovered By Another

In the clue package for T-Rex, it's mentioned that they were discovered by another and plucked from obscurity to join a land where they were one of many pirouetting the land. As fans of Siwa would recall, she appeared on the Lifetime hit Dance Moms as one of the Abby Lee Miller Company dancers.

2. Dancing

T-Rex exhibited some energetic dance moves during their first performances which easily mirrors Siwa's own hyper upbeat personality and style.

3. The Voice

Siwa is known for her bright performances including singing, so it's no surprise that there's some similarities in her voice and T-Rex's rowdy number.

5 Reasons 'The Masked Singer's Frog Is Probably This Former Child Rap Star We take a look at the clues, from TV and film role callbacks to hints about their music career.

4. North West

In T-Rex's clues was a compass with the north and west initials circled — this could be in reference to Siwa's recent YouTube segment with Kim Kardashian's daughter North West.

5. Baby Doll

One of the first clues presented for T-Rex was a doll, and Jojo Siwa has done various videos on her YouTube channel featuring her own dolls which are part of her line of merchandise. Perhaps T-Rex's doll was a nod to that?

So, who do you think T-Rex is behind the mask? Let us know what you think in the comments.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox