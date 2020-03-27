Thursday TV Ratings: 'Station 19' & 'Grey's Anatomy' Pack a One-Two Punch

In broadcast television's Thursday night, the news was very good for back-to-back series Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy. Grey's spinoff Station 19, currently in its third season, won the night in total viewers with 7.29 million viewers. CBS sitcom Young Sheldon, which typically wins the 8 pm time slot, was once again in reruns, a benefit to the other Thursday shows.

Meanwhile, Grey's led in the 18-49 demographic for the night with a 1.3 rating, though its total viewers at 6.5 million ranked in third for the night (after Station 19 and the 8 pm rerun of Young Sheldon).

ABC's A Million Little Things ended on a positive note with the season finale nabbing higher viewership numbers than the drama has seen since its November 21 episode (4.59 million). It also won the 10 pm time slot in total viewers, though it tied for 18-49 with NBC's Law & Order: SVU.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, March 26, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):