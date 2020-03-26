Wednesday TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' & One Chicago Take the Lead

Feel-good TV and heroic dramas ruled Wednesday night on broadcast television with Fox's The Masked Singer taking the lead in the coveted 18-49 demo with a high 2.1 rating.

Taking the lead for total viewers was NBC's Chicago Med, which kicked off NBC's Wednesday schedule with the first of their three popular Windy City dramas. In fact, Med and Chicago Fire once again hit season highs (last week both dramas hit season highs but this week's installment went even higher) with 9.51 and 9.10 million viewers, respectively. Chicago P.D., while not hitting a season high, did climb from last week's total viewership (7.50 million) to 7.82 million.

The news was just OK for the season finale of ABC's freshman drama Stumptown, which did its highest total viewership since January 8 (2.72 million) with 2.71 million viewers. However, it came in third in the 10 p.m. timeslot after P.D. and the second-place finisher, S.W.A.T. (with 3.80 million).

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, March 25, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):