CMT Special to Remember Kenny Rogers

Iconic singer/songwriter Kenny Rogers passed away Friday, March 20, at the age of 81. To remember the country legend who also successfully crossed over to the pop charts on many occasions, CMT will air a half-hour memorial special called CMT Remembers Kenny Rogers on Saturday, March 21, at 9/8c, with a number of encores over the next few days.

Katie Cook hosts the special, which follows Rogers’ rise to fame and features intimate first-hand interviews, anecdotes from country legends and live concert footage. The half hour will celebrate the life of the music icon as it explores his most memorable hits and collaborations that led him to superstardom.

CMT Remembers Kenny Rogers, Premieres Saturday, March 21, 9/8c on CMT.

Encore airings: Sunday, March 22, 11:30am/10:30am c; Monday, March 23, 8/7c; Tuesday, March 24, 8:30am/7:30am c.