Bravo Prepares for a 3-Month Deployment in 'SEAL Team' Trailer (VIDEO)

Bravo is getting ready to head to a war zone in next Wednesday's episode of SEAL Team.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the touching trailer, which focuses on the heart of the show — the brotherhood and their families — as the team prepares for a three-month deployment in Afghanistan.

"The brotherhood, it's who we are," Jason (David Boreanaz) stresses as it begins. "My men come first." But he may have to rethink how he goes about things and the path that may have set him on.

What will this deployment mean for Jason's relationship with Natalie (Emily Swallow)? The distance may force them to take a hard look at their future.

Plus, Davis (Toni Trucks) offers Mandy (Jessica Paré) some words of encouragement (that she should already know), and Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) faces what the life he's chosen means for his family. Watch the trailer above to see what's to come for Bravo — and which member of the team isn't sure he can make it.

In "Last Known Location," tensions flare on the home front as Bravo prepares for the deployment. Sonny (AJ Buckley) faces disciplinary action. Clay (Max Thieriot) considers a new career path. And Jason faces pressure from Captain Lindell (Jamie McShane) to think about the next phase of his career.

SEAL Team, Wednesdays, 9/8c, CBS