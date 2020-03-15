True Crime Headlines 'Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports'

The New York Post, known for its bold headlines and sensational news coverage, joins forces with Investigation Discovery to premiere the new series Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports on Monday, March 16.

The series takes viewers behind the headlines into some of the city’s darkest and most inconceivable crimes of all time.

From deadly high society scandals to predators hunting the streets, this is the inside scoop on the stories that dared to define New York City. Each hour-long episode takes viewers across six seminal cases that dominated the headlines of the famed daily.

From the ransom case of “The Tuxedo King” to the cracking of the “Million Dollar Murder” and justice for the abandoned infant “Baby Hope,” each headline-grabbing case is covered from start to finish.

Viewers will meet the reporters, from the original crime team led by Larry Celona to New York Post Digital Editor-in-Chief Michelle Gotthelf, who work alongside New York’s finest from crime scene to conviction. Archival news footage, powerful interviews from survivors and family members and never-before-seen evidence are revealed.

On the series premiere, "Last Call at the Falls," beautiful and brilliant grad student Imette St. Guillen was celebrating her upcoming 25th birthday with her closest friends. Less than 24 hours later, her bruised and battered body is found wrapped in a cheap blanket and discarded on a desolate road in East New York.

Imette’s murder sends shockwaves throughout the city, and as the New York Post runs story after story about the gruesome crime, police hunt a potential serial killer and expose a cover-up that will change New York forever.

