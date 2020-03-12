Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne to Guest Star on 'The Conners' (PHOTO)

The Conners Season 2 is getting a visit from a couple special guest stars in Tuesday's episode.

ABC announced that Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will appear as themselves in "Beards, Thrupples, and Robots" and released a photo of the two of them on set. Check it out below. Plus, based on the background, another photo may be reveal with which characters they interact.

Also in this episode, Darlene (Sara Gilbert), desperate for money, gets a job at Price Warehouse, and Harris (Emma Kenney) becomes her boss. Meanwhile, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) takes her "thrupple" relationship with Ron (guest star Clark Gregg) and Janelle (guest star Jennifer Grey) to the next level. Plus, Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) shaves his beard to try to appear more clean-cut to potential advertisers for the magazine, but everyone makes fun of his appearance.

Ozzy's previous TV credits include South Park and Fish Hooks. Meanwhile, Sharon has guest starred on Will & Grace, Doctor Who, Supergirl, and Jane the Virgin. Both have appeared on CSI.

The Conners also stars John Goodman, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey.

The Conners, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC