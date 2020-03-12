6 Reasons 'The Masked Singer's Swan Is Probably This Blockbuster Actress

The Masked Singer has finally welcomed Group C as it gears up to secure its Top 9 contestants. While there's still a while to go before the singers are whittled down to finalists, some identities are becoming clearer to spot.

While speaking voices are altered for TV, clues and hints shared within contestants' intros allow insight with each passing episode. Among them is a new contestant that has hinted at some very specific clues about their past while exhibiting strong vocals.

Considering this star's stage presence, clues and talent an early guess about this singer's identity can certainly be made. Pairing all of this information with what viewers have seen so far, the Swan has to be actress, singer and songwriter known for the Twilight film franchise, Nikki Reed.

1. Talent

While Nikki Reed may be known more for her acting, she's also a singer-songwriter who previously collaborated with ex-husband and former American Idol contestant Paul McDonald. They had a few duets together, one of which was included on one of the Twilight soundtracks.

2. The Voice

If you listen to Swan sing, the voice sounds like Reed's, while her vocals are usually in a higher range, the song Swan sang was in a lower register, but the sounds were certainly aligned. Give the performance and one of Reed's songs a side-by-side comparison for yourself.

3. Vampire Fangs

Vampire fangs were among Swan's clues, this could be a reference to Reed's Twilight character, vampire Rosalie. Then there's also the fact that Reed's married to former Vampire Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder.

4. Horror

There was a definite horror element to Swan's clue package which also included ghosts and some choice dialogue. This could be in reference to Reed's body of screen work which includes titles like the spooky mystery series Sleepy Hollow and the recent Netflix title V-Wars which she costarred in with Somerhalder.

5. Costume

While her Twilight character may not have been a swan, the series' main protagonist is named Bella Swan, this could be a clever callback to Reed's blockbuster past if she's under the mask.

6. Under Pressure

Swan's clue package included an intense ballet workout session, and although Reed's not directly associated with the dance, she does partake in yoga which she often posts on her social media.

So, who do you think Swan is behind the mask? Let us know what you think in the comments.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox