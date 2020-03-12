'Schitt's Creek' to Air Behind-the-Scenes Special After Series Finale (VIDEO)

If you're not quite ready to say goodbye to Schitt's Creek, this news might help.

Following the series finale of the comedy, Pop TV will air Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt's Creek Farewell, an hour-long documentary offering a behind-the-scenes look at the final season. The series finale is being supersized in a simulcast across Pop TV, Comedy Central, and Logo in a special event at 8/7c on April 7. (The special will air at 8:30/7:30c.)

"As we celebrate the end of Schitt's Creek, we couldn't do it without creating a special TV moment to send this historic series out on top," Brad Schwartz, President, Pop TV, said. "This must-watch behind the scenes doc is the perfect way to honor a series that has made an impact in so many people's lives, with enduring characters and stories filled with heart, humor and honesty that will stand the test of time."

Directed by Amy Segal, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt's Creek Farewell celebrates the four-time Emmy-nominated series and its cultural impact. It will take fans behind the scenes with never-before-seen footage that includes wardrobe fittings, the emotional final table read, and audition tapes. In addition, there will be interviews with the cast, creators, journalists, and celebrity superfans including Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Cameron Crowe, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, and Johnny Weir.

Watch the teaser below for an inside look at Alexis and Ted's breakup scene.

Schitt's Creek stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy, and Karen Robinson.

Schitt's Creek, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Pop TV

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt's Creek Farewell, Tuesdays, April 7, 8:30/7:30c, Pop TV