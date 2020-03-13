'Titanic: Conspiracy of Failure' Rethinks the Prolific Tragedy (VIDEO)

Considered one of the most prolific tragedies in modern history, the sinking of the Titanic in 1912 remains riddled with mystery. Titanic: Conspiracy of Failure premieres Sunday, March 15 on Science Channel

The Titanic’s story is as iconic as the ship itself. Titanic was the largest and most luxurious of her era, and supposedly unsinkable.

But the giant iceberg many believe led to her fateful end is only part of the story.

Now, experts are looking at a series of other mishaps and mistakes that on their own were survivable, but together led to eventual disaster.

