PaleyFest LA 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus

With the coronavirus labeled a pandemic today by the World Health Organization, it was no surprise that another festival where large groups of people would convene would be canceled or postponed.

The latest to halt an event is the Paley Center for Media, which announced the decision on Wednesday afternoon to postpone its annual PaleyFest Los Angeles celebration of television. The event was set to begin on Friday with a farewell panel for ABC's departing sitcom Modern Family with subsequent panels featuring Dolly Parton and her Netflix series Heartstrings, Mark Harmon and the NCIS cast as well as talent from shows like One Day at a Time, Outlander, Schitt's Creek, The Boys and The Mandalorian.

As detailed in a letter from Paley Director of Communications, Teresa Brady, efforts are being made to reschedule the festival and to honor already-purchased tickets, but there is also an email address for those wanting to collect a refund for tickets.

Read the letter below.

To our valued PaleyFest Attendees and Paley Center Community,

As you are aware, the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to remain of the utmost public concern. For several weeks now, the Paley Center, along with our venue host, The Dolby Theatre, has monitored the situation closely, staying in daily contact with local, state, and federal partners, as well as following the recommendations issued by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and following the guidelines of the local health department.

Based on the most recent news and out of an abundance of concern, we have made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s PaleyFest. While we were looking forward to presenting another stellar lineup of PaleyFest events, the safety of our event participants, guests, and staff is the highest priority.

We are exploring options to reschedule the festival and all ticket purchases will be honored for the new dates.

We will be in touch shortly with next steps and individuals who are unable to attend may email [email protected] to request a refund.

We appreciate your understanding during this challenging time, and look forward to welcoming you to PaleyFest later this year.

