Twitter Reacts to Meghan McCain Missing 'The View' on Monday

The View was missing one of its co-hosts Monday, March 9 as Meghan McCain was noticeably absent from the panel.

McCain stirred up buzz over the weekend when she shared an image from backstage at the popular talk show, making reference to the current coronavirus outbreak and warning her coworkers to keep their hands off her hand sanitizer. "Seen backstage @theviewabc 😂 #coronavirus #contagion," she'd written alongside an Instagram photo of hand sanitizer.

The bottle included a handmade label that reads, "Is it worth losing your job if you steal this?"

 

Seen backstage @theviewabc 😂 #coronavirus #contagion 🦠 🦠🦠🦠🦠

Though it's likely just a coincidence that McCain was M.I.A. for the next taping after the posting went viral, it was still noteworthy enough that fans were buzzing about it on social media. The absence also coincides with the week that McCain's fellow conservative and View alum Elisabeth Hasselback is due to return. Last week, it was revealed that Hasselbeck will be a guest cohost starting March 11. With that news, McCain remarked, "[She's] the only woman I would give my chair up for. She can sit in the conservative chair anytime. She's the O.G."

McCain's absence was doubly puzzling due to the fact that coronavirus was one of the first topics covered in the program Monday, as the panel discussed the government's handling of the pandemic and the public's reaction. Considering McCain's initial social media post, she probably would have had some opinions on the matter.

Whatever the cause of her day off-air, the viewers had a lot to say about it. Catch their mixed feelings below and let us know what you think in the comments.

