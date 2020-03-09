Twitter Reacts to Meghan McCain Missing 'The View' on Monday

The View was missing one of its co-hosts Monday, March 9 as Meghan McCain was noticeably absent from the panel.

McCain stirred up buzz over the weekend when she shared an image from backstage at the popular talk show, making reference to the current coronavirus outbreak and warning her coworkers to keep their hands off her hand sanitizer. "Seen backstage @theviewabc 😂 #coronavirus #contagion," she'd written alongside an Instagram photo of hand sanitizer.

The bottle included a handmade label that reads, "Is it worth losing your job if you steal this?"

Though it's likely just a coincidence that McCain was M.I.A. for the next taping after the posting went viral, it was still noteworthy enough that fans were buzzing about it on social media. The absence also coincides with the week that McCain's fellow conservative and View alum Elisabeth Hasselback is due to return. Last week, it was revealed that Hasselbeck will be a guest cohost starting March 11. With that news, McCain remarked, "[She's] the only woman I would give my chair up for. She can sit in the conservative chair anytime. She's the O.G."

Meghan McCain is excited about Elisabeth Hasselbeck co-hosting #TheView pic.twitter.com/sJEzJd1s0o — armando (@mialterego) March 4, 2020

McCain's absence was doubly puzzling due to the fact that coronavirus was one of the first topics covered in the program Monday, as the panel discussed the government's handling of the pandemic and the public's reaction. Considering McCain's initial social media post, she probably would have had some opinions on the matter.

TRUMP’S MANAGING OF CORONAVIRUS: As the United States saw a rise in cases over the weekend closing schools and canceling public events, the co-hosts weigh in on the White House’s response and Pres. Trump’s messaging. https://t.co/TahLWcfMz5 pic.twitter.com/BIthZeTOT9 — The View (@TheView) March 9, 2020

Whatever the cause of her day off-air, the viewers had a lot to say about it. Catch their mixed feelings below and let us know what you think in the comments.

THANK GOD MEGHAN MCCAIN IS NOT ON THE VIEW TODAY! SHE GETS ON MY NERVES AND TALKS TOO MUCH! — TRUE MAN OF GOD (@TrueKingOfGod) March 9, 2020

Tap dancing all over my timeline. Thankful for a .@MeghanMcCain free day on #TheView. Any day without Meghan on is a good one. — womanofgrace (@WomanofGrace72) March 9, 2020

When Meghan McCain is gone I can actually tolerate this show #TheView — Maya (@Nerdzilla76) March 9, 2020

@MeghanMcCain I miss you on the View — Claudio, Heriberto (@ClaudioHeriber4) March 9, 2020

Even though im not a conservative and have some differing views i miss @MeghanMcCain when shes not on @TheView i love hearing both sides. — Tina Brun (@Tina_Brun) March 9, 2020

I enjoy the show so much more when @meghanmccain is out. I never need to use the mute button or change the channel. — PinkAmy Feld likes books, cats and naps (@AmyFeld) March 9, 2020

