Wednesday TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Hits a Winning Note

With weaker competition than usual on Wednesday night, Fox's The Masked Singer grabbed the top spot with both total viewers and the 18-49 demo. Reruns on ABC — which ran almost a full night of Modern Family reruns — and NBC with its trio of Chicago dramas, the hidden celeb singing competition easily won the night.

Despite the 8 pm hour being less competitive with reruns, CBS's Survivor, with its Winners at War season, actually slipped slightly from the previous week (7.08 million and a 1.4 rating) and grabbed 6.94 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, March 11, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):