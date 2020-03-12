Wednesday TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Hits a Winning Note
Fox
With weaker competition than usual on Wednesday night, Fox's The Masked Singer grabbed the top spot with both total viewers and the 18-49 demo. Reruns on ABC — which ran almost a full night of Modern Family reruns — and NBC with its trio of Chicago dramas, the hidden celeb singing competition easily won the night.
Despite the 8 pm hour being less competitive with reruns, CBS's Survivor, with its Winners at War season, actually slipped slightly from the previous week (7.08 million and a 1.4 rating) and grabbed 6.94 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating.
Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, March 11, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Masked Singer (Fox)
|1.9
|7.21
|Survivor (CBS)
|1.3
|6.94
|Chicago Med - R (NBC)
|0.6
|4.75
|Modern Family -R (ABC)
|0.6
|3.46
|Riverdale (CW)
|0.2
|703,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Modern Family -R (ABC)
|0.5
|2.74
|9 p.m.
|Chicago Fire - R (NBC)
|0.7
|4.70
|ABC News Special Report (ABC)
|0.6
|4.27
|Lego Masters (Fox)
|1.1
|3.68
|SEAL Team (CBS)
|0.8
|5.36
|Nancy Drew (CW)
|0.1
|681,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Modern Family -R (ABC)
|0.6
|2.82
|10 p.m.
|Chicago P.D. – R (NBC)
|0.6
|4.01
|S.W.A.T. (CBS)
|0.6
|4.22
|Modern Family -R (ABC)
|0.5
|2.23
|10:30 p.m.
|Modern Family -R (ABC)
|0.5
|2.16