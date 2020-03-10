Monday TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Feels Ratings Heat From 'The Bachelor' Finale

Watch out, The Voice — The Bachelor is making a move to dethrone you in not just the 18-49 demo (which it regularly wins) but also in total viewers.

On Monday night, ABC's reality dating series aired the first part of its Season 24 finale, reaching a season-high in both 18-49 and total viewers while also closing the gap with NBC's singing competition. The Voice, meanwhile, stayed on par in total viewers to win the two-hour time slot but dipped to a 1.3 rating in 18-49 (as opposed to 2.1 for The Bachelor). 9-1-1: Lone Star wrapped up its season with two back-to-back episodes that couldn't beat the unscripted powerhouses of the night.

In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS' Bull pulled in a higher number of total viewers (6.29 million) but ABC's The Good Doctor, which grabbed 5.79 million viewers, led the hour in 18-49 with a 0.9 rating. NBC's Manifest was a distant third with 3.85 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, March 9, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):