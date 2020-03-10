Monday TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Feels Ratings Heat From 'The Bachelor' Finale

Watch out, The Voice — The Bachelor is making a move to dethrone you in not just the 18-49 demo (which it regularly wins) but also in total viewers.

On Monday night, ABC's reality dating series aired the first part of its Season 24 finale, reaching a season-high in both 18-49 and total viewers while also closing the gap with NBC's singing competition. The Voice, meanwhile, stayed on par in total viewers to win the two-hour time slot but dipped to a 1.3 rating in 18-49 (as opposed to 2.1 for The Bachelor). 9-1-1: Lone Star wrapped up its season with two back-to-back episodes that couldn't beat the unscripted powerhouses of the night.

In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS' Bull pulled in a higher number of total viewers (6.29 million) but ABC's The Good Doctorwhich grabbed 5.79 million viewers, led the hour in 18-49 with a 0.9 rating. NBC's Manifest was a distant third with 3.85 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, March 9, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating Viewers (millions)
8 p.m. The Bachelor (ABC) 2.1 7.58
The Voice (NBC) 1.3 8.65
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox) 0.9 5.39
The Neighborhood  (CBS) 0.9 6.21
All American (CW) 0.2 739,000
8:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) 0.7 5.72
9 p.m. 9-1-1: Lone Star – F  (Fox) 0.9 5.20
All Rise  (CBS) 0.5 4.57
Black Lightning (CW) 0.2 553,000
10 p.m. The Good Doctor (ABC) 0.9 5.79
Manifest (NBC) 0.6 3.85
Bull  (CBS) 0.7 6.29