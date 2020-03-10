Monday TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Feels Ratings Heat From 'The Bachelor' Finale
Watch out, The Voice — The Bachelor is making a move to dethrone you in not just the 18-49 demo (which it regularly wins) but also in total viewers.
On Monday night, ABC's reality dating series aired the first part of its Season 24 finale, reaching a season-high in both 18-49 and total viewers while also closing the gap with NBC's singing competition. The Voice, meanwhile, stayed on par in total viewers to win the two-hour time slot but dipped to a 1.3 rating in 18-49 (as opposed to 2.1 for The Bachelor). 9-1-1: Lone Star wrapped up its season with two back-to-back episodes that couldn't beat the unscripted powerhouses of the night.
'The Bachelor' Finale Part 1: Peter's Mom Has Real Concerns About Madison (RECAP)
In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS' Bull pulled in a higher number of total viewers (6.29 million) but ABC's The Good Doctor, which grabbed 5.79 million viewers, led the hour in 18-49 with a 0.9 rating. NBC's Manifest was a distant third with 3.85 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.
Here's the breakdown for Monday, March 9, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Bachelor (ABC)
|2.1
|7.58
|The Voice (NBC)
|1.3
|8.65
|9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)
|0.9
|5.39
|The Neighborhood (CBS)
|0.9
|6.21
|All American (CW)
|0.2
|739,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)
|0.7
|5.72
|9 p.m.
|9-1-1: Lone Star – F (Fox)
|0.9
|5.20
|All Rise (CBS)
|0.5
|4.57
|Black Lightning (CW)
|0.2
|553,000
|10 p.m.
|The Good Doctor (ABC)
|0.9
|5.79
|Manifest (NBC)
|0.6
|3.85
|Bull (CBS)
|0.7
|6.29