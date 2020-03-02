Sunday TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Beats '60 Minutes' for Top Spot

In a repeat of how last Sunday's broadcast ratings looked, ABC's American Idol once again took the top spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.3 ratings. But despite that good news, the singing competition series still saw total viewers drop again from its 8.07 million viewers for its season premiere and 7.45 million viewers for last Sunday's episode. Sunday's episode grabbed 6.99 viewers.

'The Walking Dead': Beta Is Alexandria's Worst Nightmare (RECAP) In 'Stalker,' Gamma heads to Alexandria to warn them about the cave, and Daryl has a nasty run-in with Alpha.

In terms of total viewers, leading Sunday's pack was CBS' 60 Minutes with 9.16 million viewers, beating everything else for the night.

In the 10pm hour, ABC's The Rookie fell short of CBS's NCIS: New Orleans in 18-49, but it came out on top for the time slot. NBC's Good Girls came in third in both scenarios, though it was steady with last week's performance.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, March 1, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):