Can Sean Conlon Help Struggling Newbies in 'The Deed: Chicago' Season 2? (VIDEO)

On The Deed: Chicago, multi-millionaire mogul Sean Conlon signs on to help struggling small-time Chicago developers avoid disaster. Flipping may be a fast track to the American dream, but it’s a high-stakes gamble to take these troubled projects to payday.

The new season, consisting of six one-hour episodes, premieres Wednesday, March 4 on CNBC.

Profits can quickly turn to dust, but with a partner like Conlon, lives and fortunes can change with just one deal. On the season premiere episode, Designer Dreamhouse, after a handful of successful flips, Nic and Caren dove into a massive build. But a few curveballs later, and these newbies are facing some serious problems.

Can real estate mogul Sean Conlon help get these newbies to build the dream home they've put so much effort into?

The Deed: Chicago, Season Premiere, Wednesday, March 4, 10/9c, CNBC