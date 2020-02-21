Thursday TV Ratings: 'Young Sheldon's 'Big Bang Theory' Crossover Scores

A trip to California helped put CBS's Young Sheldon at the top of the Thursday night ratings with total viewers. The episode, entitled "Pasadena", took a big step towards connecting The Big Bang Theory series from which it spawned. This week, young genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) took his first trip to California and Caltech, where viewers of TBBT know he'll end up working someday as an adult (played by Jim Parsons).

However, with the 18-49 demographic, it was ABC's Grey's Anatomy that grabbed more viewers in the coveted age group with a 1.1 rating. Just behind that was Grey's firefighter spin-off, Station 19, which tied with Young Sheldon with a 1.0 rating.

Also notable is the Edie Falco freshman cop drama, Tommy, which won the 10pm hour in total viewers and stayed fairly consistent with its two previous outings (4.81 million for its premiere and 4.41 for last week's installment). In that same hour, with the 18-49 demo, Law & Order: SVU came out on top with a 0.7 rating.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday night (numbers are fast-affiliate based):