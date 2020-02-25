The Team Investigates a Demonic Entity When 'Ghost Adventures' Returns (VIDEO)

Travel Channel’s series, Ghost Adventures, is back, returning for its first new episodes of the year on Thursday, February 27.

In each hour-long installment, Zak Bagans and Aaron Goodwin, along with A/V techs Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley, travel to a different haunted destination where they meet with locals, eyewitnesses and experts in an attempt to piece together the haunted history of each site.

They then begin their “lockdown” investigation, using the latest scientific gadgets and technology in an effort to obtain physical evidence of the paranormal and uncover the truth behind each haunted mystery.

On the premiere, "Horror in Biggs", Zak and the crew investigate a demonic entity terrorizing a small California town. Many locals believe the malignant spirit is responsible for a series of horrific deaths, and an exorcism may be the only way to save their souls from its dark clutches.

Welcome to the “Devil’s Town” — proceed with caution. #GhostAdventures returns this Thursday at 9|8c. Get a sneak peek at the intense investigation right now >>> https://t.co/EU43ytGbB3 pic.twitter.com/ROHe7gdUP2 — Ghost Adventures (@GhostAdventures) February 25, 2020

Ghost Adventures, Returns, Thursday, February 27, 9/8c, Travel Channel