'Little Fires Everywhere' Teases Deception and Drama in Full Trailer (VIDEO)

The full trailer for Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere has arrived, and it's a blazing preview filled with deception, drama and more.

Based on Celeste Ng's 2017 novel, Little Fires Everywhere stars Kerry Washington as Mia Warren and Reese Witherspoon as Elena Richardson, along with a cast that includes Joshua Jackson as Bill Richardson and Rosemarie Dewitt as Linda McCullough. The series follows the intertwined fates of the Richardson family, and the mother and daughter who upend their lives.

The 8-episode series will debut on Wednesday, March 18, with three episodes, and subsequent installments will arrive weekly. In the new trailer, viewers are offered a glimpse into the dramatic connection between Elena and Mia's families.

Kicking off with a jarring start, the trailer opens with a firefighter asking Witherspoon's character, "Someone burned down your house with you inside. Elena, do you know anyone that would do this?" The trailer reveals a blaze so big it destroys the well-to-do Richardson family's mansion-sized abode.

Things seem innocent enough when Elena rents a home to Mia and her daughter, but her husband's suspicion when he asks,"Do you even know anything about this woman?" sends up a red flag.

"It is a beautiful thing to know your actions can affect another person's life," Elena says as an indirect response to the accusation.

Familial ties and motherhood loom heavily over the story as the weight of secrets and the nature of art and identity are explored. "All mothers struggle," Washington's Mia claims, "money hides it, but you can't put a price on a mother's love. "

Following the rules won't avert disaster, though. See how it all culminates in the trailer, which teases even more. Little Fires Everywhere also stars Jade Pettyjohn as Lexie Richardson, Jordan Elsass as Trip Richardson, Gavin Lewis as Moody Richardson, Megan Stott as Izzy Richardson, Lexi Underwood as Pearl Warren and Huang Lu as Bebe.

The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Kerry Washington's Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Liz Tigelaar serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Witherspoon, Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone and Lynn Shelton also executive produce alongside Celeste Ng, who is attached as a producer.

Don't miss the drama when Little Fires Everywhere arrives this March on Hulu.

Little Fires Everywhere, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 18, Hulu