Car Troubles Bring Jaleel White Back in 'Fresh Off the Boat' Series Finale (PHOTO)

It's time to say goodbye to the Huangs.

Fresh Off the Boat airs its two-part series finale Friday, February 21, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at Jaleel White's return as Calvin, the RV salesman. Plus, we have some scoop on why they cross paths again!

In "Family Van" and "Commencement," the trusty family van takes a turn for the worst, and Jessica (Constance Wu) and Louis (Randall Park) process the loss in their own ways. The boys take advantage of the opportunity for bonding time and sneak off on a road trip to find their Washington, D.C., time capsule. Also, Jessica grapples with her vision of the future while the boys realize their own goals.

In the clip below, Marvin (Ray Wise) reveals he has good and bad news for Jessica and Louis. He found the wrench he needed to fix the van, but he can't actually do anything and recommends they take it to a mechanic. Watch the video to find out how serious (and a bit unbelievable) the problem is and who may be at fault.

Meanwhile, Calvin tries to convince the Huangs they should get a new car. Check out the photo below for a look at the salesman with Louis.

"I'm so proud of the show and what we've accomplished over the past six seasons," creator Nahnatchka Khan said when ABC announced the end of the series. "Thank you to everyone at ABC and 20th Century Fox Television for going on this ride with us. It was truly a special experience and hopefully will forever be a reminder of all the stories out there that deserve to be told. Like B.I.G. said, 'And if you don't know, now you know.'"

Fresh Off the Boat, Series Finale, Friday, February 21, 8/7c, ABC