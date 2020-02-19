All About 'Bachelor' Contestant Madison Prewett's Basketball Career

Madison Prewett brought Peter Weber to Alabama during her hometown date on last night’s episode of The Bachelor and decided to take him to a place near and dear to her heart — Auburn Arena.

While this choice may have come as a surprise to some, Madison — who was quite the basketball star growing up — has a very special connection to the Auburn men’s basketball team.

Not only is her father, Chad Prewett, the director of operations for the team (and has been for the last six years), but the 23-year-old has also worked as an assistant camp director at head coach Bruce Pearl’s basketball camp.

In fact, Coach Pearl showed up for Madison and Peter’s date inside the arena and put the couple through some drills (which Madison easily won, by the way).

Madison started playing basketball when she was young and was on the team her father coached at her high school, Lee-Scott Academy, all four years. She won four state championships, and was a three-time All-State honoree, making the ASWA AISA All-State first team as a senior and junior

Hudl, a company that puts together video analysis for sports teams and athletes, tweeted out Madison’s high school highlight reel after the Hometown Dates episode.

“.@madiprew will you accept this highlight?,” they tweeted along with the video.

Madison decided to stop playing basketball in college, though she did attend Auburn University and was able to watch her father help the men’s team to their first Final Four during the 2018-2019 season.

In fact, Madison shared a sweet photo with her family congratulating the team for making it to the Final Four last year, writing, “War Eagle Forever!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Final Four Bound!!!!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram War Eagle Forever!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Final Four Bound!!!!!!!! A post shared by Madison Prewett (@madiprew) on Mar 31, 2019 at 5:17pm PDT

