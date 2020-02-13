'Grey's' Jake Borelli Previews 'The Thing About Harry's Gay Love Story (VIDEO)

Valentine's Day is for everyone... yes, everyone. That includes the LGBTQ+ community and Freeform is breaking new ground with a holiday-themed love story featuring two male characters.

The Thing About Harry is written and directed by Peter Paige (co-creator of the network's Good Trouble), who broke ground in 2000 as one of the stars of Showtime's Queer as Folk and also appears in the film. The rom-com focuses on out-and-proud Sam (Grey's Anatomy's Jake Borelli), who is shocked to find out his high school enemy, dreamy jock Harry (Niko Terho), has come out of the closet.

The pair find themselves on a road trip where they get to know each other better and, yes, you can expect love to blossom amidst a few bumps in the road. The film also stars Queer Eye's Karamo Brown and GLOW's Britt Baron.

Borelli sat down with us at the recent Television Critics Association winter press tour to preview the movie, talk about what draws Sam and Harry together, and share what it was like working with Paige.

Check it out in the video above!

The Thing About Harry, Movie Premiere, Saturday, February 15, 8/7c, Freeform