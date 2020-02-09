Oscars 2020: How to Stream the Academy Awards

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will soon begin and if you're not able to sit in front of the TV as the ceremony airs, then there are still options for ways to watch.

Whether you're on the go or looking for live updates, there are plenty of ways to stream the Oscars on your mobile devices, iPads, and more. Below, we're rounding them all up.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is one option if you aren't able to access ABC and new subscribers are able to access content for two weeks before having to pay any fees.

ABC.com

The network on which the Oscars will air is also making the show available online with abc.com.

ABC App

The ABC App is a great alternative for viewers unable to camp by the television. Stream the festivities as they air or after they've concluded this way.

Hulu Live TV

ABC is available to view via Hulu with the Live TV add-on, if this is part of your subscription plan. Don't miss out on the night's winners by tuning in.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T members can sign up for TV access with AT&T TV Now which includes ABC in its roundup of channels.

Don't miss the awards streaming and airing on ABC.

Oscars, Sunday, February 9, 8/7c, ABC