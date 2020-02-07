Sisqó Re-Records 'Thong Song' for Lifetime's 'Wrongfully Yours' Marathon (VIDEO)

It's so wrong, it's... right?

Twenty years ago, chances are you were hearing former Dru Hill lead singer Sisqó's solo hit "Thong Song" everywhere — on the radio, on MTV's TRL, on your Walkman, you name it. Well, get ready to get that song stuck in your head once again — but with different lyrics.

TV Insider can exclusively reveal that the singer has re-recorded the song as "The Wrong Song," timed to the upcoming release of Lifetime's Wrongfully Yours with Vivica A. Fox. Get your first listen above!

"The Wrong Song" plays over a promo for the weekend marathon of Lifetime's Wrong movies, including The Wrong Mommy, The Wrong Boy Next Door, The Wrong Friend, and more.

It will air February 22 and 23, and this just so happens to coincide with the 20th anniversary month of Sisqó's hit!

Wrongfully Yours with Vivica A. Fox, February 22-23, Lifetime