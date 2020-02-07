Kat Graham, Kendrick Sampson & Sheryl Lee Ralph Cast in Hallmark's 'Fashionably Yours'

Hallmark may be in the middle of its Love Ever After event, but the network is already looking to a future season.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Kat Graham, Kendrick Sampson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph will star in one of its Spring Fever movies, Fashionably Yours. Production began Monday, February 3, in Vancouver, and the film will also be filming in Seattle. It is set to premiere on April 11.

How Hallmark Took Over TV — and Not Just at Christmas On set with stars Erin Krakow, Kimberley Sustad, Jill Wagner, and more, who share what they love about Hallmark movies.

In Fashionably Yours, after three years organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren (Graham) is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel on Seattle and move home. When Rob (Sampson), the owner of the moving company she hires, learns of her distaste for the city, he makes it his mission to help her see the beauty of Seattle and all it has to offer. In exchange for her organizing services, he becomes her tour guide for the next two weeks leading up to her move and Lauren discovers there is a lot to fall in love with in Seattle.

It's the first Hallmark Channel movie for both Graham and Sampson and the second for Ralph, who was in 2017's Christmas at Holly Lodge. It's also a bit of a Vampire Diaries reunion, as Graham starred on the CW series for its eight seasons, while Sampson recurred in Season 5.

Graham's other TV credits include guest spots on Robot Chicken and Stalker, while Sampson has also recurred on Insecure, The Flash, Supernatural, and How to Get Away With Murder. Ralph's TV credits include Ray Donovan, MacGyver, Fam, and Claws.

Fashionably Yours, Movie Premiere, Saturday, April 11, Hallmark Channel