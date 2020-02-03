All the Details on Peter Weber's 'Bachelor' Accident & Scar

The February 3 episode of The Bachelor is going to feature some drama between the women, but it’s also going to give us answers about Peter Weber’s accident that resulted in a giant scar on his forehead.

According to the synopsis for Monday's episode, Peter shocks the women when he reveals his 22-stitch scar in Costa Rica. In December, Peter revealed to People that he got the scar due to a “freak accident” that occurred when he was playing golf during filming.

“I bumped my head on the top of the cart. As I reacted, I put my head down and brought my hand up, but I had a glass in my hand… [The glass] shattered and ended up slicing my forehead open,” he explained.

Despite it being a fairly gory accident, the 28-year-old’s body went into shock and he said he didn't feel any pain.

“I felt zero pain. I think my adrenaline was going like crazy. It wasn’t until a couple hours in when it just kind of settled down. But the actual act of it, though, there was no pain. Blood everywhere, but no pain!”

Though he ended up OK, he did scare production a little bit and immediately went to see a plastic surgeon, who took good care of his face.

“I had an amazing plastic surgeon. Thank God he was there to stay open late and sew me up. He did a really good job. And now, I got a good battle scar. It’s a memory that will always remind me of this journey!” he shared.

Following the news of the accident, host Chris Harrison posted on Instagram, revealing that production was still underway and Peter’s face is still as handsome as ever.

“Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of,” he shared.

And, while his scar looked a bit gnarly following filming, it looks like it’s healed pretty well in the months that have followed.



